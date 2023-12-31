Short Interest in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Grows By 23.5%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. APA has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APA will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

