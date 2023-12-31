Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Declines By 50.0%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Applied UV Price Performance
NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $2.49 on Friday. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.
About Applied UV
