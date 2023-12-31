Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Declines By 50.0%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $2.49 on Friday. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

