Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Expands By 97.2%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,200 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,935 shares in the company, valued at $974,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 47,477 shares of company stock worth $344,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 123.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 830,916 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 50.6% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 537,565 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the third quarter worth about $2,479,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the third quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 149.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 177,797 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 198,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.49.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 98.59% and a negative net margin of 64.75%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

