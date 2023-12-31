Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Decreases By 38.5%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS BKKLY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. 753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

