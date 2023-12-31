Short Interest in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Drops By 21.6%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Battery Future Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.85 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Battery Future Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.55.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $8,432,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,331,000. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.