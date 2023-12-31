Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Expands By 32.4%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 11.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIAF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 13,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.99.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,244.15% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
