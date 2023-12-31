Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Expands By 32.4%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIAF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 13,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,244.15% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

About bioAffinity Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIAF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.