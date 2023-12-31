Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declines By 21.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

MHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 407,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,266. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

