Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Expands By 161.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 678,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 456,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 46,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 128,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

