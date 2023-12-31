Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Rises By 111.8%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

BUI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 56,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,104. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

