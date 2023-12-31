Short Interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Decreases By 17.1%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSFC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

BSFC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.14. 1,167,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,285. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods ( NASDAQ:BSFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.20%.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

