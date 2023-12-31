Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Drops By 22.2%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,787,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,717,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 62.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

