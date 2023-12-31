Short Interest in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Grows By 27.0%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 25,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $154,740.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,751.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 2,401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bright Health Group by 599.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,825,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the period.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

Shares of BHG stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 430,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($8.31) EPS for the quarter. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $269.40 million during the quarter.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

