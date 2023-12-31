Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Decreases By 20.3%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,766,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

Shares of BRSH remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,188,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. Bruush Oral Care has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

