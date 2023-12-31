Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Increases By 60.2%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the November 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.0 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Bunzl stock remained flat at $40.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $40.40.
Bunzl Company Profile
