Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Increases By 60.2%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the November 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock remained flat at $40.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

