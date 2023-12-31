Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Decreases By 32.3%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 446.0 days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance
Shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen stock remained flat at $32.97 during trading on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
