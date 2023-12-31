Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Decreases By 32.3%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 446.0 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

Shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen stock remained flat at $32.97 during trading on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.