Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declines By 64.8%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 321,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,034. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 437,639 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 391,575 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 221.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 304,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 209,723 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 164,872 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

