Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Expands By 27.0%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 724,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,209.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised Capcom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Capcom Stock Performance

Capcom Company Profile

Shares of CCOEF remained flat at $31.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28. Capcom has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $42.76.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

