Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Rises By 23.8%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Capcom Trading Down 0.2 %

About Capcom

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Articles

