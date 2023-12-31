Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Expands By 83.8%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,162.00.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
