Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Expands By 83.8%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,162.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CABGY

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.