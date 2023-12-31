Short Interest in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Declines By 43.0%

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Insider Transactions at Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 1,025,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,432. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $429.46 million, a PE ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

