Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Decreases By 19.9%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CLLS stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $3.08. 133,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,325. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 346.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

