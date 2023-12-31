Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Grows By 19.5%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
CELU stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Celularity has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In related news, CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 9,357,585 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,213.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,570,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,269.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.
