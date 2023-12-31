Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Grows By 19.5%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Celularity Price Performance

CELU stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Celularity has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Celularity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 9,357,585 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,213.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,570,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,269.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celularity by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celularity by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celularity by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celularity by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 194,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celularity by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 165,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

