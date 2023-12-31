Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Grows By 19.5%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Celularity Price Performance

CELU stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Celularity has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Celularity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 9,357,585 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,213.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,570,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,269.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

About Celularity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celularity by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celularity by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celularity by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celularity by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 194,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celularity by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 165,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

