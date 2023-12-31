Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Declines By 36.4%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cemtrex
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex
Cemtrex Stock Up 1.4 %
Cemtrex stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 18,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,921. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cemtrex
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.