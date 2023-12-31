Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Declines By 36.4%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cemtrex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex Stock Up 1.4 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 18,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,921. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.