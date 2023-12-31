Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Declines By 43.3%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 331,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,835. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 million, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.41. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

