Short Interest in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Decreases By 17.7%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises
Charge Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Charge Enterprises stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 2,011,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,196. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Charge Enterprises has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%.
About Charge Enterprises
Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.
