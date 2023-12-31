Short Interest in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Decreases By 17.7%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charge Enterprises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 115,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charge Enterprises by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charge Enterprises by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charge Enterprises stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 2,011,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,196. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Charge Enterprises has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

See Also

