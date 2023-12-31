Short Interest in Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Declines By 21.6%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 500,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,163. Charlotte’s Web has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

