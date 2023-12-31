Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Decreases By 33.3%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.76. 326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $25.50.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

