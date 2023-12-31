Short Interest in China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Drops By 50.0%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Dasheng Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of CDBT opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile
