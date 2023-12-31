Short Interest in China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Drops By 50.0%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of CDBT opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

