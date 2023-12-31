Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Increases By 100.0%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMAKY remained flat at $3.20 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. China Minsheng Banking has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

