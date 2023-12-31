Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Expands By 27.4%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,405,400 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 8,954,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.3 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

SNPMF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.50. 902,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

