Short Interest in Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Decreases By 33.3%

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Special Situations

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations during the first quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations by 37.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Special Situations by 8,104.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of Clean Energy Special Situations stock remained flat at $10.55 on Friday. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059. Clean Energy Special Situations has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

About Clean Energy Special Situations

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

