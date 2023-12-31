Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Decreases By 16.5%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 124,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 116,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

