Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Drops By 25.5%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 592,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 250,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $102,500.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,911.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 2,842,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,624.65% and a negative return on equity of 322.31%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

