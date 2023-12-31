Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Declines By 25.0%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 661,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 342,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 913.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

