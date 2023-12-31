Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Expands By 102.9%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($33.04) to GBX 2,400 ($30.50) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
