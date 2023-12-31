Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Drops By 21.1%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,028.0 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
Shares of CHEOF remained flat at $198.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.00.
About Cochlear
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.