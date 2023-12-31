Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Drops By 21.1%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,028.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of CHEOF remained flat at $198.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.00.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

