Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Drops By 28.2%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Peeples purchased 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $59,848.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 824,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,884,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 336,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

CWBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,882. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $153.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.