Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Grows By 50.7%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CMTL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 255,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

