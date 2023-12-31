Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Expands By 50.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBKM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

