Short Interest in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Grows By 48.8%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 90,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cosmos Health Stock Down 5.4 %

Cosmos Health stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 171,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,149. Cosmos Health has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 28.54% and a negative net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter.

In other Cosmos Health news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 6,712 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $158,805.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,334,597 shares in the company, valued at $31,576,565.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosmos Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cosmos Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

