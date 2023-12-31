Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Rises By 41.5%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
COYA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 87,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,780. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
