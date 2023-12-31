Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Rises By 41.5%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

COYA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 87,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,780. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COYA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $238,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

