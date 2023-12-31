Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Increases By 49.7%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Crown Crafts

In related news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 5,523 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Crafts news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,406.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,559.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,780 shares of company stock worth $115,875 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 33.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 36.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 2.1 %

CRWS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.