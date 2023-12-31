Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Increases By 27.9%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTPVF remained flat at C$15.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.00. CTP has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CTP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CTP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

