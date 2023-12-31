Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 20.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,549.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CEVMF stock remained flat at $69.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $76.85.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

