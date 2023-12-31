Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Increases By 51.1%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John A. Riley III bought 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $71,684.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

Cullman Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.09. Cullman Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

