Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Decreases By 31.7%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 133,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.32. 18,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,609. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.50. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $207.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
