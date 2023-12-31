Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Decreases By 31.7%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 133,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Stock Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.32. 18,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,609. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.50. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $207.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

