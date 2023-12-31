Short Interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Drops By 20.8%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 218,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 125,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,412. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

About CURO Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CURO Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CURO Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CURO Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CURO Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading

