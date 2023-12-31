Short Interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Drops By 20.8%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 218,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
CURO Group Stock Performance
Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 125,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,412. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.96.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.
