Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Declines By 26.7%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. 741,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,936. The company has a market cap of $103.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

