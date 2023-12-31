Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Drops By 20.8%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

DSKIF stock remained flat at $26.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

