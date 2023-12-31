Short Interest in Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Declines By 50.0%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Price Performance

Shares of DNIYY stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Get Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche alerts:

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.2346 dividend. This is a boost from Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.18%.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.